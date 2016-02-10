Newsy Inks Contract to Deliver Millennial-Geared Video News to Frequency

Related: Sinclair Links Up With NewsON to Provide Local News for App

Newsy has signed a new contract licensing deal with cloud-based Internet video service Frequency.

Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company-owned, millennial-focused OTT video news service, will incorporate its daily news coverage into Frequency’s cloud-based platform and via its own applications and to its television, mobile and OTT customers around the world. Newsy is accessible on all Frequency platforms, such as Web, Apple and Android, starting Wednesday and available on TV and mobile operators later this year.

“Newsy is always looking to partner with platforms and services that help us deliver our content to the growing audience of cord-cutters,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “Frequency has proven itself to be just that: a rapidly expanding and forward-thinking video service that is helping brands like ours connect with engaged new audiences.”

“The Frequency platform was designed to show people what’s happening in their world right now,” added Blair Harrison, CEO of Frequency. “Newsy is a great fit for Frequency’s vision of delivering highly targeted and concise video in real time; they do this better than pretty much anyone out there in the news space. We’re delighted to be able to offer Newsy to our customers, and to their audiences.”