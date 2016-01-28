Newsy Launches Office in Washington, D.C. for Election Coverage

Newsy has set up an office in Washington, D.C. to cover the 2016 presidential election and prioritize more resources for coverage of issues impacting younger Americans.

Newsy is a millennial-geared OTT video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company available on mobile, online and on linear and on-demand on such OTT services as Apple TV, Watchable from Comcast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

"Most reporting coming out of D.C. feels disconnected, even irrelevant to Americans under 35," said Christina Hartman, VP of news. "As creators of news by and for the next generation of leaders, we're delivering stories that matter to young people on the digital platforms they're using."

Leading the D.C. team from the Scripps Washington Bureau will be Zach Toombs, director of news. With its focus on millennial voters, coverage will include income inequality, immigration, energy, student loan debt and poverty.

"The reporters and producers who will be joining our team in D.C. will give viewers the opportunity to hear what those inside the beltway are doing to address our problems," Toombs said.

In addition, the Newsy team is premiering “Buying Democracy," an interactive video feature exploring the connection between big-money donors and 2016 presidential candidates. Data will be updated to reflect new campaign finance data as it becomes available.