Newsy Lands on Apple TV Best of 2015 List

Newsy, the millennial-geared OTT video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, was included on the Apple TV Best of 2015 list.

The annual list highlights the most innovative apps and games of the year developed for Apple TV’s App Store. The Apple TV Newsy app has daily news live streams videos on demand.

“Apple’s recognition of Newsy is a huge honor for our team,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “With more than 2,500 apps for Apple TV in the App Store — and more being released every day — we’re thrilled that consumers are connecting with Newsy’s fresh take on the day’s top stories and our app’s streamlined news delivery.”

Newsy, which has deals with Raycom Media and Capitol Broadcasting, has also launched on platforms such as Xumo and Pluto TV.