Capitol Broadcasting Inks Deal With Newsy to Post Videos on Its Websites

Capitol Broadcasting Company has struck a deal with OTT video news service Newsy. CBC, which owns WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C. as well as three other TV stations in the state, will post its daily news videos on three of its websites: WRAL.com, WRALSportsFan.com and HighSchoolOT.com.

Newsy, the millennial-geared service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, has content distributed on Scripps and Raycom Media websites in addition to several OTT platforms, including Apple TV.

“Partnering with other innovative media companies is core to our mission to change the face of millennial-focused news in the digital age,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “Capitol Broadcasting, with its long history of excellence in journalism, is a natural fit as we expand our footprint across platforms.”