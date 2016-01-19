Sinclair Links Up With NewsON to Provide Local News for App

Sinclair Broadcast Group has joined NewsON, the local news venture announced Tuesday.

NewsON, which launched in November 2015, offers users live and on-demand local news via mobile and connected TV devices. Thirty Sinclair-owned TV stations will take part in the service, thereby increasing NewsON’s reach to nearly 80% of the country, with approximately 150 stations in 100 markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Sinclair as an investor and content participant, and believe that this milestone further demonstrates the value of the NewsON app in expanding the reach and relevance of local broadcast news,” said Louis Gump, NewsON CEO. “This strong start to 2016 builds on our growing momentum from last year and will increase our ability to serve customers across the country.”

Related: The Scoop on NewsON, Newsy

NewsON is available on iPhone and iPad, Android phone and tablet, and Roku.

“NewsON is a great way for Sinclair Broadcast Group to deliver on our mission of innovating local news on a large scale,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair Digital Group COO. “We have a long track record of investing in news content and delivery for the communities we serve, and NewsON is an extension for us to reach important audience segments while extending and reinforcing our local news brands.”