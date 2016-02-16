Newsy Adds Morris Network as Content Partner to Syndicate Videos

Related: Newsy Inks Contract to Deliver Millennial-Geared Video News to Frequency

Newsy has added Morris Network as a content partner. Morris Network, a division of media company Morris Multimedia, Inc., will syndicate the OTT news service’s daily videos on six of its local TV station websites.

“With partners like Morris Network, we continue to expand into markets where there’s a real appetite for Newsy’s brand of national and world news, which complements the stations’ local coverage,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “Our reporters uncover the stories that matter to a younger audience and deliver those reports without bias.”

Morris Network’s Internet digital agency ChartLocal helped complete the alliance with The E.W. Scripps Company-owned, millennial-focused service.

“Newsy offered us a way to deliver stimulating video content and generate additional revenue on our websites above and beyond direct selling,” said Chris Carlton, director of digital for ChartLocal and Morris Network. “It has been a synergistic and fruitful relationship for us. We love Newsy’s platform — the content is engaging and performs well with our viewers.”