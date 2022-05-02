NewFronts: Tubi Plans to Double Volume of Original Programming

Season 2 of 'The Freak Brothers' is on the way

Tubi , Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service, announced that it plans to double down on content, add more channels and provide advertisers with fresh data and insights.

At its NewFront presentation Monday, Tubi said it will debut more than 100 original titles in the next 12 months.

The new content will target genres its viewers already enjoy, including Black cinema, thrillers, horr, sci-fi, romance and adult animation. In addition to attracting viewers, the original programming will enable Tubi to integrate advertisers into content.

Some original productions will come from Fox units including Bento Box Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment and Fox Alternative Entertainment.

One Tubi original series, The Freak Brothers will be coming back for a second season, the streamer said. Based on the underground comic, The Freak Brothers premiered on Tubi in November and become the most-watched series on the platform. WTG Enterprises will be producing eight new episodes, which are scheduled to debut in December.

A series of documentaries is also on the way, including one on the last days of basketball star Kobe Bryant from TMZ.

Tubi is adding linear channels to its lineup baked on Fox Entertainment programming including The Masked Singer, TMZ and Gordon Ramsey.

Tubi advertisers received Campaign Insights, an analysis matching content clusters with audience information. In addition to its own data, the viewer information comes from measurement companies including TVSquared, Foursquare and Kantar.

“Tubi’s approach of personalization allows for content for every community, and our record growth shows it’s working. We’re doubling down on this approach while delivering our brand partners transparency and an opportunity to reach incremental, diverse and highly engaged consumers,” said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer at Tubi.

The announcements follow a year of growth at Tubi, with its 51 million active users last quarter and 3.6 billion hours watched in 2021, up 40%.

Tubi said most of its growth comes from college educated and affluent demos. With an average viewer more than 16 years younger than non-streamers, Tubi’s audience is nationally representative across geographic, economic and educational segments, and includes a large multicultural audience, comprising 40% of its user base. ■