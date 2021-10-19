Tubi to Adapt Underground Stoner Comic Hit 'The Freak Brothers' into Its First Original Comedy Series

Fox says the popular underground comic The Freak Brothers will be adapted into Tubi's first-ever original animated comedy series.

The Freak Brothers will debut Nov. 14 and voice star Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson and Pete Davidson.

The eight-episode series chronicles the adventures of a trio of "stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat," who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of marijuana in 1969. They're then tasked with adjusting to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.

Fox said the stoner comedy will "will anchor Tubi’s expansion into adult animation as it expands its adult humor collection in the coming months."

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi, in a statement. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

The show will be produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed globally by Lionsgate.