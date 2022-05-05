NewFronts: Tastemade To Launch 27 Original Series in 2022

Streaming lifestyle company Tastemade said it plans to launch 27 new original series during 2022.

At its NewFront presentation Thursday, Tastemade said the new programming will account for 200 hours of content. Tastemade is also scheduling its first themed weekends with Grill Week in June and Pizza Week in September.

Tastemade provided ad buyers with a peek at Tastemade Home, a channel designed for the new generation of homeowners and renters. The channel is scheduled to launch this summer.

New series on Tastemade Home will include Weekend Refresh, which is based on a successful social series showing off renovations that take just 48 hours.

“Since the Tastemade brand was built in the social, streaming, and creator age — not born from print or even linear TV — our programming is different, our perspectives are different,” said Jeff Imberman, global head of ad sales and brand partnerships at Tastemade. “The faces you see on our networks are different. And the audiences who watch our networks are different. They’re younger, more inclusive, and more globally curious. They want to create change both big and small.”

Tastemade says 84% of its audience makes two or more recipes a month, 75% actively try to purchase products recommended by Tastemade and 80% is willing to pay more for quality products.

“We transform viewers into doers through storytelling that is entertaining and inspiring. We give our talent a platform to motivate — and our audience responds,” siad Emily Mraz, head of development at Tastemade. ■