NewFronts: NBCU Bringing New Versions of ‘Today,’ ‘Noticias Telemundo’ CNBC to Twitter

Twitter announced new and extended relationships with media companies during its NewFronts presentation on Wednesday.

NBCUniversal News will be bringing Today, CNBC and Noticias Telemundo to Twitter.

The companies said advertisers will be able to sponsor news programming through highlights, live streams, Twitter Q&As and exclusive content.

NBC News also is bringing its Inspiring America series to Twitter Space.

In addition, Twitter will work with NBC Olympics to amplify coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Live original NBC programming will appear on Twitter, including a new daily live show Talking Tokyo. Hosts of Talking Tokyo will include Olympic medalist Adam Rippon.

Digital food publisher Tastemade is launching two franchises on Twitter for Black and Latinx women. Sponsorships will be available through Twitter Amplify.

"With even more video content coming to the Twitter timeline from world-class content publishers, we’re excited to continue helping brands connect to what’s happening and what people are watching. The video content from these partners will bolster our library of brand safe content that gives advertisers the reach they’re looking for,” said JP Maheu, Twitter’s VP, U.S. client services.

Twitter will work with Billboard to create a new chart, The Billboard Hot Trending powered by Twitter. It will track music-related trends each day and refresh every 24 hours.

Partnerships with Major League Baseball, the NHL and WNBA were also extended.

“Twitter is home to the most vibrant, diverse communities and the place where fandom thrives. The premium content we’re collaborating on with our partners is igniting passion and enabling marketers to tap into the excitement of those communities and be a part of what’s happening,” said Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s global VP and head of content partnerships.