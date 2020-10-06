NBC Extends Olympics Deal With Twitter Through 2022

NBC Olympics and Twitter have extended their agreement to work together on Olympic content through both the postponed Tokyo summer games, now scheduled for 2021, and the winter games in Beijing, set for February 2022.

The agreement, originally struck in July 2019, initially covered the Tokyo Olympics, which were supposed to be held in 2020 but were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extending our now multi-Games relationship with Twitter to Tokyo for the Summer Games in 2021 and Winter Games in 2022 from Beijing will again put NBC Olympics’ coverage in front of the vast and very active Twitter audience with great Olympic moments, great Olympic programming and a nightly peek into our primetime broadcast for those not yet in front of their televisions,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “This agreement also allows us to extend the reach of our Olympic advertisers to those audiences that view the content we have custom produced for Twitter.”

NBC Olympics and Twitter will be creating daily original content live from the Olympic host city.

There will be a live, 20-minute studio program produced by NBC Olympics each morning that can be watched exclusively on Twitter during both the 2021 and 2022 games.

Twitter users will be able to vote daily for a live look-in at an event being aired as part of NBC’s primetime or primetime-plus coverage.

Twitter users will also get real-time highlights of action at both the Summer and Winter games, including some Spanish-language clips. Highlights will include medal-winning moments and scenes from the opening and closing ceremonies.

Before the games start, beginning in June 2021 and counting down to the opening ceremonies in Tokyo, NBC Olympics will provide Twitter with highlights of coverage of the Olympic Team Trials and other events. A similar countdown will be on Twitter for Beijing 2022.

“Few events bring to the world together like the Olympics and we truly anticipate that both the upcoming Summer Games and Winter Games will be massive global celebrations like no other,” said TJ Adeshola, head of sports partnerships at Twitter. “We can’t wait to join forces with a fantastic content partner like NBC Olympics to pair real-time Twitter conversation with premium sports action to give fans a unique real-time Olympics experience they won’t find anywhere else.”