NewFronts: Meredith Measures Results With Accountability Suite

Meredith Corp., which is selling its local media unit, is introducing a Video Accountability Suite, a variety of measurement tools aimed at proving the performance of advertising with its video content.

The company introduced the new product--designed to prove the performance of campaigns run in its video content, at its NewFront presentation Thursday.

“Measuring lift for advertisers and their positive campaign results across our video programming is a significant Meredith offering. Our new suite of measurement solutions demonstrate advertising impact against their chosen KPIs, including brand awareness, purchase intent or driving retail sales,” said Alysia Borsa, president of Meredith Digital.

“We continue to double down on employing our rich, proprietary first-party data and insights, which enable us to understand and predict trends. This process – which we call Insights & Imagination – is the engine behind this new premium programming slate. It results in empowered audiences, while also allowing marketers to integrate into our premium, brand-safe environments, including shoppable video,” she said.

Meredith’s digital engagement rose 16% and video views across owned-and-operated sites climbed 45% year-over-year from January through December 2020, according to Google Analytics. At the same time, Meredith’s content drove over $1.2 billion in retail sales from its shopper and ecommerce capabilities.

“We are fueling viewership across our O&O properties and expanding audience growth across OTT, social channels and voice,” added Meredith’s new digital chief content officer Amanda Dameron.