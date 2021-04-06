NBCU, Ampersand, DoubleVerify Join Lineup for 2021 NewFronts

NBCUniversal has joined the companies presenting to media buyers as part of the NewFronts, an indication of how the traditional media powerhouses are shifting their focus to streaming and digital content.

Other newly announced participants in the 2021 NewFronts are Ampersand and DoubleVerify.

Organized by the IAB, this year’s event is using the theme “Living the Stream.“

The NewFronts will run from May 3 to May 6, a week before the traditional broadcast network upfront presentations.

The IAB has laid out this year’s NewFront schedule, which features Roku leading off. Hulu, which kicked off the streaming revolution, won’t be part of this year’s NewFronts. Instead it will be a part of the consolidated Disney Ad Sales presentations.

Here is the NewFront schedule: