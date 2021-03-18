NewFronts Draw New Participants A+E, Amazon, Entrecom, Estrella, Vizio

Several new companies will be presenting to media buyers at this year’s NewFronts, including A+E Networks, Amazon, Entrecom, Estrella Media, Penske Media and Vizio.

This year’s event showcasing digital video uses the slogan “living the stream” to capture changes in media behavior that were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be conducted virtually, like last year, and take place May 3 through May 6, the week before the major TV companies are scheduled to make their upfront presentations.

"We have all witnessed the acceleration that the pandemic has ushered into our worlds. There is no doubt in our mind that streaming will be one of the most potent growth engines for the industry in the coming years,” said David Cohen, CEO of IAB, which oversees the NewFronts. “This new reality — where streaming is at the center of everything — demands a reset of how video is bought, sold, measured, and optimized. Consumers have already decided the future of media, and it’s streaming.”

In addition to the newbies, NewsFront presenters including BBC News, BuzzFeed, Conde Nast, Crackle Plus, Digitas, Ellen Digital, fuboTV, Meredith, Roku, Samsung Ads, Snap, TikTok, Tubi, Twitter, Verizon Media, Vevo, Vice, and YouTube.

For the second straight year, Roku will open the event with the first presentation.

As America's #1 TV streaming platform, we’ve seen first-hand the role that TV streaming has played in consumers and marketers lives in the last year," said Alison Levin, VP, global ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku. "Roku is thrilled to kick-off the first presentation at IAB NewFronts once again this year and looks forward to sharing how marketers can buy TV like you watch TV.”

The event will also feature insights from Channel Factory, GSTV, OpenAP, Oracle Advertising, Quantcast, Spectrum Reach, Tegna and Tremor Video.

IAB is also pushing its cross-industry Tele://Vision campaign aimed bringing the video marketplace around a consistent set of principles.

The IAB will release its Digital Video Ad Spend report during the NewFronts, as well as a CTV Creative Best Practices Guide.

After the newfronts, the IAB will hold a podcast upfront from May 11 to May 13.