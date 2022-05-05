NewFronts: FuboTV Offers Custom Audience Segments to Advertisers

Sports-oriented streaming TV service fuboTV said it can create custom audience segments for advertisers.

At its NewFront presentation Thursday, fuboTV said it uses its first-party data to track the behavior of target users based on the exact content they watch and the amount of time they spend with it anywhere on the platform.

Audiences can be defined as light, moderate or heavy viewers of specific sports, leagues or content genres.

FuboTV also said it can identify and reach purchase intenders using existing first-party addressable, contextual, behavioral and demographic targeting capabilities.

Also: NewFronts Agenda Set With ‘Stream On’ Theme for Event

“One of the key differentiators of CTV is the ability to target and reach desired audiences with precision in a brand-safe, big-screen environment,” said Diana Horowitz, senior VP, advertising sales, fuboTV. “FuboTV is equipped with more tools than ever before to help advertisers follow our audience across a wide range of premium content using our first-party addressable data. Not only can we target contextually and demographically, but we can also identify audiences based on viewership behavior and preferences to tailor campaigns to specific fans, no matter what type of content they’re watching.”

Fubo TV recently acquired Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform that enables fuboTV to expand its ad tech capabilities and enable CTV e-commerce. ■