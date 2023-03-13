New York Interconnect Names Andrew Kandel as CEO
Executive succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired
The New York Interconnect said it named Andrew Kandel as CEO, effective March 20.
Kandel most recently was chief revenue officer of Waze@Google America. He succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired at the end of 2022.
“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Kandel as CEO after a thorough and comprehensive search,” the Interconnect’s board said in a statement. ”Andrew has an impressive track record of growth and innovation in ad sales across a multitude of successful organizations. He has demonstrated himself to be a passionate leader with a deep understanding of business development, media and technology. We welcome him to the organization and look forward to working with him.“
The New York Interconnect is a joint venture of Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast and covers a market with 7.6 million households. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.