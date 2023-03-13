New York Interconnect Names Andrew Kandel as CEO

By Jon Lafayette
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Executive succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired

Andrew Kandel New York Interconnect
Andrew Kandel (Image credit: New York Interconnect)

The New York Interconnect said it named Andrew Kandel as CEO, effective March 20.

Kandel most recently was chief revenue officer of Waze@Google America. He succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired at the end of 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Kandel as CEO after a thorough and comprehensive search,” the Interconnect’s board said in a statement. ”Andrew has an impressive track record of growth and innovation in ad sales across a multitude of successful organizations. He has demonstrated himself to be a passionate leader with a deep understanding of business development, media and technology. We welcome him to the organization and look forward to working with him.“

The New York Interconnect is a joint venture of Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast and covers a market with 7.6 million households. ■

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.