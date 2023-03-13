New York Interconnect Names Andrew Kandel as CEO

The New York Interconnect said it named Andrew Kandel as CEO, effective March 20.

Kandel most recently was chief revenue officer of Waze@Google America. He succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired at the end of 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Kandel as CEO after a thorough and comprehensive search,” the Interconnect’s board said in a statement. ”Andrew has an impressive track record of growth and innovation in ad sales across a multitude of successful organizations. He has demonstrated himself to be a passionate leader with a deep understanding of business development, media and technology. We welcome him to the organization and look forward to working with him.“

The New York Interconnect is a joint venture of Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast and covers a market with 7.6 million households. ■