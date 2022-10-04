Ed Renicker To Retire as CEO of NY Interconnect

The New York Interconnect said CEO Ed Renicker will retire on December 31 after 35 years in media sales.

The NYI board of directors plans to begin a search for a successor to Renicker, who will remain as an adviser for a period of time, the interconnect said.

Keith Bowen, president of news and advertising at Altice USA; David Kline, president of Charter Communications’s Spectrum Reach; and James Rooke, president of Comcast Advertising, serve on the NYI board.

Renicker has been CEO at NYI since 2018. Before that, he was chief operating officer of Altice Media Solutions. He sent most of his career with Cablevision Systems, which was acquired by Altice USA in 2016, beginning as an account executive.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of NYI for the last 4 years, and a privilege to have been a part of this organization for the last 35 years," said Renicker.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what my incredible team of colleagues and I have accomplished together over the years. I want to thank our loyal clients, as well as our board of directors for their ongoing support,” he said. “As I reflected on how much we have accomplished over the years, the strength of our team and my family’s decision to leave New York full-time, the time was right to find a new leader to take NYI to its next phase of growth. I have great confidence in our team and our leadership and I look forward to watching the continued success of NYI for years to come.” ■