New Team Whistle Series Looks at What Sports Fans Invest In

Team Whistle said it is launching a new series on what people in sports culture are investing in and collecting called Price Went Up.

The series, hosted by Christian Crosby, founder of Live Life Nice, will have its debut Monday, March 21. The show will be available on Team Whistle’s YouTube page, its social media handles and Whistle TV.

“Our latest series, Price Went Up. highlights the incredible ways in which athletes and entertainers are embracing the burgeoning alternative investment space,'' said Evan Silver, VP of content at Team Whistle. “We are excited to offer our audiences content driven by a topic that they are increasingly focused on.”

In the first episode, New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez shows off a Pokémon card collection filled with rare cards. He’s sold cards worth $2.3 million.

“I have been absolutely obsessed with not only the collection of Pokémon Cards, but the culture behind collecting and the community of people interested in alternative forms of investment,‘’ said Martinez. “It was really fun to be able to share that with Whistle and their passionate likeminded audience of young investment enthusiasts and help educate.”

Subsequent episodes deal with NFTs, cryptocurrencies and investing in local businesses.

Through a survey, Whistle found that 66% of fans do some type of investing/betting, while 75% found that fans were interested in crypto. Crosby will act as Whistle’s audience’s guide into the space, asking the questions they have while learning alongside them, Team Whistle said. ■