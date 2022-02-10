Team Whistle Launches Magnet Social Media content Agency

Team Whistle, a division of Eleven Group, said it launched Magnet, a social media content agency specializing in sports content aimed at Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Danielle Johnsen Karr was named to lead Magnet. Previously with ad agency McCann New York, Johnsen Karr will oversee creative development, content production, talent sourcing, insights and execution for brands.

She reports to Dustin Fleischman, executive VP of brand partnerships & revenue.

Team Whistle already generates more than four billion views per month and 8 billion minutes of watchtime across social platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Recent Team Whistle content activation partnerships include Fortune 500 clients such as General Mills, KFC, Chipotle, Ebay, WNBA, Wendy’s and Levi’s.

“We see Magnet as the true hub of everything that Team Whistle offers, providing us the ability to bring the best practices and centralized insights from our brand clients, platform & creator partners and our owned and operated channels to fuel the social-first work,” said Johnsen Karr. “I look forward to supporting existing clients and bringing on new ones who we can empower to develop their voice authentically and help their brands cut through the clutter.” ■