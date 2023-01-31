New ‘Survivor’ Cast Revealed

The cast for season 44 of Survivor has been revealed, The season begins March 1 on CBS and the cast includes a NASA student in Atlanta, a yogi in Arizona and a firefighter in the Bronx.

Jeff Probst hosts. The participants, first-time Survivor contestants, will be divided into three tribes of six in Fiji, and face a “faster, more dangerous season” than previous seasons, CBS teases. The last remaining survivor gets $1 million.

The cast includes Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, a salon owner in Puerto Rico; Matt Blankinship, a software engineer in San Francisco; Brandon Cottom, a security specialist in Newton, Pennsylvania; Kane Fritzler, a law student in Saskatoon, Canada; Carson Garrett, a NASA engineering student in Atlanta; Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a barbershop owner in Columbus, Ohio; Lauren Harpe, a school teacher in Mont Belvieu, Texas; Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, an engineering manager in Pittsburgh; Helen Li, a product manager in San Francisco; Frannie Marin, a research coordinator in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Danny Massa, a firefighter in the Bronx; Bruce Perrault, an insurance agent in Warwick, Rhode Island; Maddy Pomilla, a charity projects manager in Brooklyn; Claire Rafson, a tech investor in Brooklyn; Jaime Lynn Ruiz, a yogi in Mesa, Arizona; Sarah Wade, a management consultant in Chicago; Carolyn Wiger, a drug counselor in Hugo, Minnesota; and Josh Wilder, a podiatrist in Atlanta.

The season premiere goes for two hours.

Mike Gabler won season 43.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. ■