‘Survivor’ Cast Revealed for Season 43

Eighteen castaways will vie for $1 million during season 43 of ‘Survivor.’

Survivor announced the cast for the 43rd season, which starts Wednesday, September 21 on CBS. There are 18 castaways competing for $1 million.

The cast includes Cassidy Clark of Plano, Texas; Cody Assenmacher of Honolulu; Dwight Moore of Collierville, Tennessee; Elisabeth Scott of Salt Lake City; Geo Bustamante of Honolulu; James Jones of Philadelphia; Jeanine Zheng of San Francisco; Jesse Lopez of Durham, North Carolina; Justine Brennan of Marina Del Rey, California; Karla Cruz Godoy of Newark, Delaware; Lindsay Carmine of Downington, Pennsylvania; Mike Gabler of Meridian, Idaho; Morriah Young of Philadelphia; Nneka Ejere of Weatherford, Texas; Noelle Lambert of Manchester, New Hampshire; Owen Knight of New Orleans; Ryan Medrano of El Paso; and Sami Layadi of Las Vegas.

Jeff Probst hosts the unscripted action in Fiji and executive produces the show with Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen.

The season 43 premiere will be the 621st Survivor episode. The show premiered in 2000. ■