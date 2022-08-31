‘Survivor’ Cast Revealed for Season 43
By Michael Malone published
Season begins Sept. 21 on CBS
Survivor announced the cast for the 43rd season, which starts Wednesday, September 21 on CBS. There are 18 castaways competing for $1 million.
The cast includes Cassidy Clark of Plano, Texas; Cody Assenmacher of Honolulu; Dwight Moore of Collierville, Tennessee; Elisabeth Scott of Salt Lake City; Geo Bustamante of Honolulu; James Jones of Philadelphia; Jeanine Zheng of San Francisco; Jesse Lopez of Durham, North Carolina; Justine Brennan of Marina Del Rey, California; Karla Cruz Godoy of Newark, Delaware; Lindsay Carmine of Downington, Pennsylvania; Mike Gabler of Meridian, Idaho; Morriah Young of Philadelphia; Nneka Ejere of Weatherford, Texas; Noelle Lambert of Manchester, New Hampshire; Owen Knight of New Orleans; Ryan Medrano of El Paso; and Sami Layadi of Las Vegas.
Jeff Probst hosts the unscripted action in Fiji and executive produces the show with Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen.
The season 43 premiere will be the 621st Survivor episode. The show premiered in 2000. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.