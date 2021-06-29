New Season of ‘Good Bones’ Starts on HGTV June 29

The mother and daughter real estate show Good Bones starts a new season on HGTV June 29. Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk host. Laine is a lawyer and mother of Hawk, a real estate agent. The duo buys dilapidated properties in Indianapolis and renovates them.

The new season shows Hawk adjusting to caring for two young children while expanding her business, while Laine eyes semi-retirement.

“Renovating homes in Indianapolis is the best job in the world, and we’re so fortunate to live out our passion every single day,” said Hawk. “It’s incredible to see the revitalization in the neighborhoods we love and to know that we’re playing a part in that.”

In the season six premiere episode, the pair takes an insect-infested Victorian house and attempts to transform it into “a chic oasis for a new family,” said HGTV. As the season continues, Laine and Hawk rescue more centuries-old homes in the Old Southside neighborhood, many of which seem impossible to salvage, venture into the Near Eastside community to overhaul a cottage-style home, and take on one of their biggest renovations yet with a five-bedroom property in Fountain Square.

“Being able to focus on the projects I’m most passionate about is such a joy,” said Laine. “I’m ready for the freedom to explore what I love the most while continuing our work in the city we call home.”

The new episodes stream on Discovery Plus beginning June 29.

Last season attracted more than 22 million viewers, according to HGTV.