New Sealsco Network to Focus on Animals and the People Who Love Them

Seals Entertainment Wednesday said it will be rolling out a multicast network surrounding animals and the people who love them—the third such announcement from the company in less than two weeks.

Rocky TV’s offerings will include up to 80% original content in a range of genres including reality, documentaries, drama and live events, the company, which goes by Sealsco, said. The network will be available on linear TV as well as online and on mobile, the company said.

Sealsco’s announcement comes just slightly more than a week since the company announced the creation of two other multicast networks—motorsports-focused MotoWorld and Go Channel, designed to appeal to people on on the move.