MotoWorld Bringing Motorsports to Digital TV

MotoWorld, a more than three-decade old brand devoted to motorsports, is getting new life as a multicast network.

Seals Entertainment, or Sealsco, said its new digital subchannel, MotoWorld Network, will feature the breadth of motorsports programming, including live racing, as well as well as informational and lifestyle programming.

The MotoWorld Network is a next-gen reboot of the online service created in 1999, which featured the first live streams of motorcycle races.

The MotoWorld brand, however, dates back to 1984, when Sealsco created a news magazine series dedicated to motorcycle sports. The series ran for 20 years on outlets including ESPN, USA and TNN. A spinoff, MotoWorld 2 Rev It Up!, featured motorcycle and auto racing and aired on ESPN2.