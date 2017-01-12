New Multicast Network Aimed at People on The Go

As the number of niche-oriented multicast networks grows, Seals Entertainment will be rolling out a digital subchannel targeting a whole new category of viewers: people on the go.

Go Channel will feature programming that appeals to active types – action, adventure and travel shows. Their formats will vary from reality shows and documentaries to drama and live events.

Given how busy those folks are, content will be “succinct, interesting, and most importantly, entertaining,” the company said.

Seals also said the network will have a “comprehensive suite of high tech viewing options” that will span broadcast TV, mobile and OTT platforms. The technology will also provide viewers and advertisers with e-commerce opportunities.

Seals announced Go Channel Thursday, just one day after rolling out news of its other new multicast network, MotoWorld Network. That one focuses on motorsports.