New ‘Muppet Babies’ Goes Into Production

The Muppet Babies are beginning their comeback.

Disney began production on a new TV series featuring the Muppet Babies, including toddler versions of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and Animal.

The computer-generated animation series is slated to debut on Disney Jr. in early 2018.

“We are proud, and a little bit giddy, to begin production on our new version of the much-loved Muppet Babies,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “Parents will delight in seeing their favorite Muppets in the mixed animation style they remember from the original series, and kids will be introduced to this warm and zany world made just right for the Disney Junior audience."

The new series is a co-production between Disney Jr., Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media’s Content & Media Group and The Muppets Studio.

The show is aimed at kids 4 years old to 7 years old. Each episode will feature two 11-minute stories that follow the Muppet Babies on adventures from building a time machine to flying through outer space.

Disney said the stories are designed to impart creative and critical thinking skills by harnessing the power of imaginative play.

"Bringing Muppet Babies to Disney Junior is a wonderful opportunity to reach a new generation of viewers and to creatively build on the innovative original series," said Debbie McClellan, VP, The Muppets Studio. "We hope to engage and delight the nostalgic fans while also entertaining new kids, parents and diverse audiences through heart and humor as only the Muppets can deliver."

Tom Warburton will serve as executive producer and Emmy Award-winner Eric Shaw is story editor.