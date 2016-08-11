Disney Channels Renew ‘Elena of Avalor’ Series

Disney has greenlit production of a second season of the animated series Elena of Avalor, which debuted on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. last month.

Elena of Avalor, a new Disney princess based on Latin culture, is also making her debut at Walt Disney World in Florida on Thursday.

The July 22 premiere of Elena, on both Disney and Disney Jr., was the top telecast on a kids' network this year, drawing 4.5 million total viewers and 2.4 million kids 2-11. Season to date, the show has reached more than 24 million total viewers and more than 8.6 million viewer engagements on the Disney Channel app and Disney Jr. app.

"It's just a few weeks into the launch of Elena of Avalor and we are already seeing what an impact and connection she is making with kids and families,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “We're eager to make sure that we will have many new stories of bravery, adventure and leadership for our audience to enjoy and are delighted to begin production on our second season and continue to find ways for her story to be heard both on and off screen."

The series was created and is executive produced by Craig Gerber. For season 2, story editor Silvia Cardenas Olivas will add a co-producer title.

Disney is looking to cash in on the Elena character with print and e-books from Disney Publishing, dolls, role-play products, accessories, home décor and apparel from the Disney Store and licensees including Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, Franco Manufacturing and Children’s Apparel Network. A soundtrack is coming from Walt Disney Records and a DVD from Disney Studios is scheduled to be released later this year.

Elena of Avalor stars Aimee Carrero, Jenna Ortega, Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Emiliano Díez, Julia Vera, Christian Lanz, Jillian Rose Reed, Joseph Haro, Jorge Diaz, Keith Ferguson and Joe Nunez. The recurring guest voice cast includes: Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Justina Machado, Jaime Camil, Rich Sommer, Tyler Posey, Lucas Grabeel and Echo Kellum. Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno performs the series' theme song and will also voice a guest role.