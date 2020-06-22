New Discovery-Sky Deal Includes Direct-to-Consumer

Discovery said it signed a new long-term distribution deal with Sky that includes linear channels, video on demand, direct-to-consumer products and an extension of their advertising relationship.

The deal covers the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Discovery can take you from the depths of the ocean out to deepest space, all from the comfort of your living room. We bring together the best content from partners like Discovery,HBO and Showtime, add it to the best live sport in Europe, our award-winning Sky Originals and apps we love like Netflix, and put it all in one place on the world’s best platform, Sky Q,” said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO, U.K. & Europe, at Sky.

In addition to carrying Discovery’s linear networks, Sky will distribute Discovery streaming services such as MotorTrend, as well as future DTC offerings.

Sky Q and Discovery’s Eurosport will work together to create new experiences across the U.K. and Ireland during the 2021 Olympics. These would include UHD feeds and pop up channels dedicated to specific sports and events.

Sky Media will continue to air ads on Discovery channels and look to create new opportunities for advertisers in VOD with AdSmart, its targeting service.

“Sky and Discovery have been working together for over 30 years to bring audiences the best in real-life entertainment,” said Kasia Kieli, president and managing director. “Discovery EMEA. We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our new multi-dimensional agreement means Sky customers can continue to enjoy our wide range of factual, sport, lifestyle and entertainment channels and programs for years to come.”