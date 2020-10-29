Netflix Stock Jumps as Streamer Raises Prices

Streaming giant Netflix is flexing its pricing muscle and Wall Street is swooning.

Netflix said on Thursday that it was raising its standard plan to $13.99 a month from $12.99 a month and its premium plan to $17.99 a month from $15 a month.

The price of its basic plan remains at $7.99 a month.

Related: Netflix Growth Slows Down in 3rd Quarter

Word of the price change sent Netflix shares soaring by about 5% in afternoon trading to $509 a share.

Last week, Netflix announced slower than expected subscriber growth, but Wall Street largely shrugged off the news as the company’s earnings and revenues increases.

Analysts also said the company was poised to turn cash-flow positive. It has been funding the billions it spends on programming by borrowing money.