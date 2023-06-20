Netflix Shares News, Teasers For Several Series at Tudum Fest

Stars of various Netflix series turned up in Sao Paulo, Brazil this past weekend for Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event. Chase Stokes of Outer Banks, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever and Maisa from Back to 15 were the hosts.

Netflix shared that there will be an Extraction 3 movie. The second film in the Chris Hemsworth action franchise came out June 16.

A Squid Game competition series, known as Squid Game: The Challenge, comes out this year. Netflix also announced that Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will all be returning for season two of Squid Game.

There were teases for the fifth and final season of You, for season three of Bridgerton, season three of Lupin, season three of The Witcher, season four of Emily in Paris, season four of Outer Banks, season five of Love Is Blind and season six of Cobra Kai, among other series.

Netflix also offered a peek at All the Light We Cannot See, from Shawn Levy. The series is based on the novel by Anthony Doerr.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was on hand to reveal that FUBAR is getting a second season, and Schwarzenegger shared that his Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Linda Hamilton will be in season five of Stranger Things.