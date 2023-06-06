Arnold's 'FUBAR' Tops Epically Slow Week -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for May 29 - June 4

The debut of Colombian series 'Fake Profile' delivered over 76.3 million streaming hours for Netflix last week.

In what had to be one of the slowest viewership weeks in the past few years for Netflix, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led comedy-action film FUBAR once again led all comers, delivering a solid 88 million hours of streaming in its second week.

The May 29 - June 4 performance held flat with FUBAR's respectable-but-unspectacular first week.

Netflix has yet to commit to a season 2 of FUBAR, which stars Schwarzenegger as an almost retired CIA agent, sucked back full time into the spy business after he makes a shocking discovery about a family member.

Schwarzenegger has compared the series to True Lies, the spy-themed romantic thriller he made with Jamie Lee Curtis back in 1994.

The second most watched show on Netflix's global platform was Colombian romantic thriller Fake Profile, which stars Carolina Miranda as a woman who places bogus info into an online dating profile ... with sexy results.

Dropping May 31, Fake Profile generated just over 76.3 million streaming hours for Netflix.

But beyond those two shows, no other Netflix movie or series drew even 40 million streaming hours. The only other show to come close was season 4 of Manifest, which drew just over 39 million streaming hours.

