'Outer Banks' Leads Ice-Cold Late-Winter Ratings Week - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 27 - March 5

Coastal Carolina-set youth drama Outer Banks was once again the top series in subscription streaming last week, garnering 99 million viewing hours on Netflix's global platform from Feb. 27 - March 5.

Outer Banks catchup viewing was also strong, with seasons 1 and 2 ranking No. 3 and No. 6 with 34.1 million and 27.8 million streaming hours, respectively.

Also on Netflix's English-language series top 10 list, season 2 of Sex/Life debuted to nearly 44 million streaming hours to place second among all Netflix shows for the week.

Meanwhile, the second week for Netflix original comedy movie We Have a Ghost placed third on the platform with 42.6 million streaming hours. That represented narrow growth over the film's premiere week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)