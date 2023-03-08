'Outer Banks' Leads Ice-Cold Late-Winter Ratings Week - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 27 - March 5

By Daniel Frankel
( NextTV )
published

No Netflix show breaks the 100 million-hour viewing mark

Netflix original series 'Outer Banks'
Netflix original series 'Outer Banks.' (Image credit: Netflix)

Coastal Carolina-set youth drama Outer Banks was once again the top series in subscription streaming last week, garnering 99 million viewing hours on Netflix's global platform from Feb. 27 - March 5. 

Outer Banks catchup viewing was also strong, with seasons 1 and 2 ranking No. 3 and No. 6 with 34.1 million and 27.8 million streaming hours, respectively. 

Also on Netflix's English-language series top 10 list, season 2 of Sex/Life debuted to nearly 44 million streaming hours to place second among all Netflix shows for the week. 

Meanwhile, the second week for Netflix original comedy movie We Have a Ghost placed third on the platform with 42.6 million streaming hours. That represented narrow growth over the film's premiere week. 

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Weekly Rankings

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)
Daniel Frankel
Daniel Frankel

Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!