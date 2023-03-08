'Outer Banks' Leads Ice-Cold Late-Winter Ratings Week - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 27 - March 5
No Netflix show breaks the 100 million-hour viewing mark
Coastal Carolina-set youth drama Outer Banks was once again the top series in subscription streaming last week, garnering 99 million viewing hours on Netflix's global platform from Feb. 27 - March 5.
Outer Banks catchup viewing was also strong, with seasons 1 and 2 ranking No. 3 and No. 6 with 34.1 million and 27.8 million streaming hours, respectively.
Also on Netflix's English-language series top 10 list, season 2 of Sex/Life debuted to nearly 44 million streaming hours to place second among all Netflix shows for the week.
Meanwhile, the second week for Netflix original comedy movie We Have a Ghost placed third on the platform with 42.6 million streaming hours. That represented narrow growth over the film's premiere week.
