Netflix Sets Pay for Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos at $34.7 Million

Netflix said that Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, the streaming company’s co-CEOs, will each earn $34.65 million for 2021, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount is unchanged from the compensation they were scheduled to get in 2020.

Hastings will get an annual salary of $650,000 plus an allocation of stock options worth $34 million as his compensation package.

Sarandos’ salary will be $20 million. He will also get stock options worth $14.65 million.

Hastings, who is also chairman of the board, will earn a bit less than the $38.6 million he got in 2019, according to the company’s most recent proxy statement . Sarandos, who was elevated to CEO this year and remains chief content officer, will earn the same amount as in 2019.

Netflix also said that CFO Spencer Neumann will get a salary of $6 million and stock options worth $5.55 million; Gary Peters, COO and chief product officer, will get a salary of $12 million and options worth $6.9 million. And chief legal officer David Hyman will get a salary of $4.725 million and $4.725 millions in options.