Netflix Sets Pay for Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos at $34.7 Million
Compensation packages unchanged from 2020
Netflix said that Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, the streaming company’s co-CEOs, will each earn $34.65 million for 2021, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The amount is unchanged from the compensation they were scheduled to get in 2020.
Hastings will get an annual salary of $650,000 plus an allocation of stock options worth $34 million as his compensation package.
Sarandos’ salary will be $20 million. He will also get stock options worth $14.65 million.
Hastings, who is also chairman of the board, will earn a bit less than the $38.6 million he got in 2019, according to the company’s most recent proxy statement. Sarandos, who was elevated to CEO this year and remains chief content officer, will earn the same amount as in 2019.
Netflix also said that CFO Spencer Neumann will get a salary of $6 million and stock options worth $5.55 million; Gary Peters, COO and chief product officer, will get a salary of $12 million and options worth $6.9 million. And chief legal officer David Hyman will get a salary of $4.725 million and $4.725 millions in options.
