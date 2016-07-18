Netflix Gets 'Star Trek' Outside North America

CBS and Netflix said they agreed to a deal that will put the new Star Trek series on Netflix in 188 countries outside the U.S.

The premiere episode of the new Star Trek series will air on CBS and subsequent episodes will stream on CBS All Access in the U.S. It is expected to debut in January.

Under the new agreement, episodes of the new Star Trek will stream globally within 24 hours of their U.S. premiere.

Related: As Netflix Reports 2Q Earnings, Sub Growth Key

The deal also gives Netflix rights to all 727 episodes of the past Star Trek series, including the original show staring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.

“Star Trek is one of the most iconic shows in television history and we’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the beloved series to Trekkies around the world,” said Sean Carey, VP of Global Television at Netflix. “The newest chapter of the story promises to continue the rich tradition of adventure and is sure to excite fans everywhere Netflix is available.”

Related: Chuck Lorre Lands Comedy on Netflix

In Canada, the new Star Trek will air on Bell Media simultaneously with its release in the U.S.

The first episode will air on the CTV broadcast network and the remaining episodes will appear on Bell Media cable networks, English language Space and French-language French. Later they will appear on CraveTV, Bell Media’s streaming video-on-demand service.

Related: Netflix Lines Up Third Season of ‘Bloodline’

Bell has also licensed the rest of the Star Trek library.