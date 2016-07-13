Netflix Lines Up Third Season of ‘Bloodline’

Netflix has ordered a third season of original drama Bloodline, from creators Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the ten-episode third season airs in 2017.

With Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn and Linda Cardellini in the cast, the thriller centers on a family in the Florida Keys whose secrets are revealed when their black-sheep brother comes home.

Seasons one and two stream on Netflix in 4k.

“Todd, Daniel and Glenn have created a riveting family saga featuring one of the most talented ensembles in the history of television. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for the all-too-human Rayburns,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix.