Chuck Lorre Lands Comedy on Netflix
Netflix has ordered the comedy Disjointed from Chuck Lorre, comic mastermind behind The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and other hit sitcoms. Warner Bros. Television is producing the half hour, multi-camera comedy. Kathy Bates stars.
Netflix has committed to an initial order of 20 episodes for the workplace comedy, where Bates plays the owner of a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary.
Lorre and David Javerbaum, formerly of The Daily Show and the Onion satire newspaper, are executive producers.
It’s a significant move to the SVOD world for Lorre, whose shows are a staple on broadcast TV. Netflix describes the cast as including three “budtenders”, Bates’ character’s twenty-something son and a deeply troubled security guard—“all of them are more or less constantly high.” Such loglines would not likely fly on broadcast.
Chuck Lorre Productions shares producing duties with Warner Bros. Television.
