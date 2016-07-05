CW, Netflix Sign New Exclusive Deal

Related: CW’s Mark Pedowitz Named to 26th Annual B&C Hall of Fame

The CW and Netflix agreed to a new streaming deal that will put complete seasons of all of the network's shows exclusively on the top streaming service.

The deal includes Supergirl, which moved from CBS to The CW.

In the new deal, CW shows will appear on Netflix eight days after the season finale airs. In the old deal, they didn't appear until a year after the season started.

Financial terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed. The previous deal with Netflix was worth $1 billion in 2011 and played a large role in keeping the fledgling network alive.

Related: Analyst Downgrades Netflix After Brexit

"Since the initial landmark deal in 2011, The CW's programming has enjoyed tremendous success and increased exposure through Netflix, and our new agreement not only continues but enhances this valuable relationship," said Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW. "The CW has positioned itself for the future by transforming into a true hybrid network, rooted in broadcast while fully embracing the digital and streaming habits of the viewers."

In the past few months, the network has signed a new affiliation deal with Tribune Media, had higher volume and pricing in the upfront, and completed new streaming agreements, all of which signal vitality at the network as it nears its 10th anniversary.

"Netflix members in the U.S. love the great lineup of series from The CW, and we are thrilled to extend the relationship and bring those shows to our members exclusively now, just eight days after their season finales," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. "This is a great step forward with a valued network partner to give fans exactly what they want, when and how they want it."