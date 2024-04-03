‘NCIS’ Franchise Notches 1,000th Episode April 15

The NCIS franchise celebrates its 1,000th episode on Monday, April 15. Flagship NCIS notches episode No. 464 on CBS that night. Other series in the franchise are NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Sydney.

Episode No. 1,000, entitled A Thousand Yards, sees NCIS under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past, while Vance, played by Rocky Carroll, explains to his estranged son why he sticks with the service despite the dangers.

Daniela Ruah of NCIS: Los Angeles and Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i make special appearances. CBS promises “Easter eggs” in the episode for superfans.

Entertainment Tonight celebrates the milestone with special NCISVerse: The First 1,000 on in primetime Monday, April 8 on CBS and Paramount Plus. Kevin Frazier hosts. The special will feature a cake-cutting celebration on the NCIS set February 20, when episode No. 1,000 was shot. The NCIS cast and NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell take part, while cast from other NCIS shows dial in via Zoom.

NCIS is in season 21. NCIS: Hawai’i is in season three. NCIS: New Orleans ended in 2021 after seven seasons and NCIS: Los Angeles ended last year after 14 seasons. NCIS: Sydney debuted last fall.

CBS is teaming up with designer Alexander John to commemorate the 1,000th episode with jackets and hats for cast, superfans and sweepstakes winners.

Paramount’s Pluto TV will feature an NCIS marathon on its More TV Drama channel April 15, including a special block curated by cast members Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover.

CBS introduces NCIS: Origins next season, and another NCIS series, as yet untitled, on Paramount Plus.