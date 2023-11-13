How Does ‘NCIS’ Hold Up When Franchise Ventures to Australia?

NCIS: Sydney, the fifth NCIS series and first overseas one, debuts on CBS November 14. It sees NCIS agents from the U.S. and members of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) team up to keep naval crimes in check.

Olivia Swann portrays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance is AFP Sgt. Jim “JD” Dempsey. Sean Seagar plays NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson and Tuuli Narkle is AFP Constable Evie Cooper.

Said CBS, “Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey will eventually come to respect JD’s nose for the truth, as he does her maverick style.”

There are eight episodes and the show streams on Paramount Plus.

NCIS: Sydney was developed for Network 10 and Paramount Plus in Australia, and debuted on Paramount Plus in Australia November 10. It is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia. Morgan O’Neill, Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary are the executive producers.

Flagship NCIS starts season 21 February 12, and NCIS: Hawai’i kicks off season three the same night.

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14-year run in May. NCIS: New Orleans went for seven seasons and ended in 2021.

TVLine said the new series “freshens up 43-season-old franchise.”

Aussie Jared Richards of The Guardian said, “Like a sailor eager to flex his land legs, the show is having a lot of fun exploring the city, deciphering our slang and meeting our most dangerous residents (mostly animals).”

The Star-Tribune, for its part, said: “The fifth member of the NCIS family gives plenty of nods to its Australian setting, including local lingo (‘someone's telling porky pies’) and native critters (the inland taipan snake with a nasty bite). But it doesn't stray far from the rigid structure that franchise fans have relied on for two decades.”