‘NCIS’ and ‘The Neighborhood’ Get Renewals at CBS

CBS has renewed drama NCIS for season 22, and comedy The Neighborhood for season seven. NCIS has spawned a franchise on CBS, including NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Sydney, while NCIS: New Orleans ended in 2021 and NCIS: Los Angeles ended last year.

“The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

On Mondays, NCIS is averaging 9.7 million viewers this season, based on Nielsen Most Current ratings, up 1% from last year. Created by Donald P. Bellisario, NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen. The series is executive produced by Steven D. Binder, David J. North, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild and Mark R. Schilz.

NCIS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Belisarius Productions.

The NCIS franchise celebrates its 1,000th episode on Monday, April 15, with the flagship show at 464 episodes.

Also on Mondays, The Neighborhood is averaging 5.8 million viewers this season (Nielsen, Most Current). The show has Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold in the cast. Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone.

The Neighborhood is produced by CBS Studios.