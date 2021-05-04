NBCU’s Xumo Launches Jubao Chinese Language Channel

Xumo TV said it launched Jubao, a new Chinese language ad-supported video-on-demand channel created by International Media Distribution, which like Xumo, is part of NBCUniversal.

The new Jubao service Xumo (Image credit: Xumo)

Jubao means “collection of treasures" in Mandarin and the channel will feature movies and drama series in Mandarin and Cantonese distributed by Jetsen Huashi, China Television Corp. and Chinese Media Group.

“The launch of Jubao is in step with our strategy to continue providing a wealth of premium, multicultural content from around the world,” stated Jiro Egawa, COO at Xumo. “Jubao caters to millions of users who can now enjoy best-in-class, native Chinese-language programming through the ease and convenience of the Xumo service.”

Titles available on Jubao include the series Men with Sword, Pretty Li Hui Zhen, Hero’s Dream and To Dear Myself and movies Project Gutenberg, From Vegas to Macau 3 and Go Brother.

“IMD is thrilled to bring Jubao to Xumo users across the United States and unveil this new Chinese-language channel during Asian Pacific Heritage Month,” said Christine Fellowes, managing director, NBCUniversal International Networks, Asia Pacific. “Jubao is a free entertainment service offering premium Chinese films and series, created specifically for more than 5.5 million Chinese American consumers in the U.S., providing a range of compelling Mandarin and Cantonese-language content.”