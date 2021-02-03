Comcast Launches 3 Telemundo-branded Channels on Xumo

Comcast’s Spanish-language programming network Telemundo will launch three branded streaming channels on the free-to-consumer, ad-supported OTT platform Xumo the conglomerate purchased last year for a reported $100 million.

The move follows an announcement last week that Spanish-language media company Estrella Media's KSDX-EstrellaTV channel is now available on Xumo.

The Telemundo channels will deliver more than 3,000 hours of programming spanning scripted shows, reality, news, sports and telenovelas. They will bolster a Xumo lineup that already includes more than 200 linear streamed channels.

“Telemundo is a brand synonymous with the highest caliber of Spanish-language content available and adding these exclusive channels on the XUMO service is significant,” said Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo, in a statement. “Today marks the beginning of a valuable, ongoing partnership that will bring the very best curated programming to our growing U.S. Hispanic audience.”

Added said Peter Blacker, executive VP, chief commercial officer and head of DTC licensing, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises: “As Latinos continue to drive non-linear video consumption across the U.S., we are thrilled to partner with Xumo to expand our multi-platform approach to feed the streaming appetite of this young, vibrant and multilingual demographic. This strategic partnership offers Telemundo Enterprises an opportunity to connect further with incremental audiences in Spanish and English and strengthen our position as the choice and voice of the U.S. Hispanic community.”

The new Telemundo Xumo channels include:

Telemundo Al Día Channel: Offering award-winning and top performing daily news, entertainment and sports clips from the most trusted source for the U.S. Hispanic community. This channel will feature programming from

Telemundo Al Día Channel: Offering award-winning and top performing daily news, entertainment and sports clips from the most trusted source for the U.S. Hispanic community.

Telemundo Novelas: Over 1,600 hours of Telemundo's most loved series appealing to wide audiences. This channel will launch with popular “novelas” including Aurora, Flor Salvaje, La Impostora, La Patrona, Relaciones Peligrosas and Marido en Alquiler. Other titles to be added in the future include: El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acera, Herederos del Monte, Una Maid in Manhattan, Alguien te Mira and Decisiones.