NBCUniversal’s BravoCon Draws 19 Sponsors, Four Times Last Year’s Roster
Bud Light Seltzer, Lay's, State Farm activate as presenting sponsors
NBCUniversal said it signed up 19 sponsors for BravoCon, the in-person event where fans get to rub elbows and spill tea with their favorite “Bravo-lebrities.”
The total number of sponsors is four times last year’s event, with Bud Light Seltzer, Lay's and State Farm among the presenting sponsors with custom activations across all platforms.
Other sponsors include Allē, Bubly, Chase Sapphire, Chevrolet, Hilton, Infiniti, Natural Diamond Council, Orbit gum, Pepsi, Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Shark Beauty, TRESemmé, Ulta Beauty, ViiV Healthcare, Wendy’s and Yoplait.
There will also be 60 brands available for purchase at the eventÆs Bravo Bazaar.
The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Javits Center and the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
“As a brand, Bravo has shattered the glass ceiling of fandom by becoming a multi-platform cultural phenomenon coveted competitively, and sought-after financially,” Laura Molen, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, said. “It has cultivated a community that fosters high engagement and generates high-impact results for marketers, which is why 19 sponsors have trusted us and signed on as partners for this year’s BravoCon. From our on-the-ground custom content to the incredible offerings of our virtual and real-life bazaar to our turnkey streaming and digital activations, we presented full scale opportunities for our partners at every level and are incredibly proud of the outpouring of support we received.”
Presenting sponsor Bud Light Seltzer will have an activation on Saturday night with Bravocon After Dark, which will feature a performance of Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his band playing the "Loudest Flavors Ever."
Lay's will be presenting happy hour celebrations with original menus and appearances by some of The Real Housewives.
Returning presenting sponsor State Farm is creating “The Bravohood,” an integration that allows fans to step inside a dream Bravo neighborhood inspired by the network’s programming. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
