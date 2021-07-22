NBCUniversal Local Unveils New Mobile Apps

Stations in the NBC and Telemundo owned group have new mobile apps. iPhone and Android users in more than 30 markets can access the apps, which offer new weather precipitation alerts and trending news feeds in addition to daily news updates.

NBCUniversal Local said the user experience is twice as fast, due to a “re-architected backend system.”

“Our new apps are faster, sleeker and give local news audiences the information they want, quickly,” said Lora Dennis, senior VP of digital media, NBCUniversal Local. “I’m very proud of our team for all of their hard work to give local news watchers the mobile news experience they deserve.”

The apps were designed by NBCUniversal Local’s product and development team.

Users are allowed to swipe left and right through articles. New weather forecast graphs give users an ‘at a glance’ view of local weather when they visit the app’s weather section. Users can also expand the radar and zoom in to see street-level weather detail. The weather section also gives users UV index, humidity and dew point levels, amount of precipitation, snow accumulations, wind speed and direction, visibility and cloud coverage, water temperature, moon phases and sunrise/sunset times.

The apps have a dedicated video page that features videos categorized by topics.

Stations in the group include WNBC-WNJU New York, KNBC-KVEA Los Angeles and WMAQ-WSNS Chicago.