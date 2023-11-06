NBCU, Walmart Let Peacock Viewers Buy ‘Below Deck’ Items

NBCUniversal said it is working with Walmart to let viewers watching Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean buy items from the show during commercial breaks using their remote control.

Shoppable episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean will appear November 7, December 5 and December 12.

“Walmart customers are finding inspiration everywhere and anywhere, including their favorite TV shows,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart U.S. “It’s why we’re always looking for innovative ways to shorten the distance between that inspiration and the ability to purchase. We know some of our customers’ most loved TV shows right now are on Bravo. By expanding our shoppable TV footprint with NBCUniversal, we're pairing our incredible product assortment with some of their most talked-about content so our customers can quickly purchase items inspired by their favorite cast members while they're watching.”

The items available will include glassware, table settings and cookware.

The shoppable episodes are enabled by NBCU’s Must Shop TV technology, which is powered by KERV Interactive, and Walmart’s web checkout system.

Must ShopTV also takes advantage of NBCUniversal’s shoppable Engagement Ads powered by Brightline, shoppable Pause Ads, and on-platform experiences to steer fans on how to get their luxury yacht lifestyle items.

“For so long, viewers had to take the hard route, scouring the internet to find a product like what they saw their favorite icons or creators use in-show,” said Josh Feldman, global chief marketing officer, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Now, through the power of Must ShopTV, and with Walmart as our launch partner, Bravo fans can get even closer to the content they love by discovering the brands that are already part of the story.”