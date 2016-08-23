Bravo Greenlights Season Two of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
Bravo has picked up season two of Below Deck Mediterranean, an original reality series showcasing life and love aboard a yacht. The show is a spinoff of Below Deck.
The season finale July 26 tallied 1.1 million viewers 18-49. Bravo noted Below Deck Mediterranean’s ratings growth as the season progressed, with the second half up 30% in total viewers and 32% in people 18-49.
Below Deck Mediterranean “gives viewers a ride on a new boat, new location, and new faces, to give an all access pass to the excitement, drama, and adventure of life aboard a private luxury yacht,” according to Bravo. It’s produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Nadine Rajabi, Temple Williams, and Christian Sarabia the executive producers.
