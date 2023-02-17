NBCUniversal Promotes Executives in Ad Sales, Distribution

Tammy Filler and Jamie Cutburth have been promoted to executive VP in NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships division.

At the same time, Jenny Depper was named senior VP at NBCU’s E! News Digital unit.

At NBCU’s content distribution organization, Amrei Wolfschuetz was promoted to senior VP and Nirali Koh is moving to the sales team as senior director, content distribution.

Jenny Depper (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Fuller had been executive VP and editor-in-chief at E! News. She will now be part of the advertising & partnership division’s new content and talent partnerships team.

Cutburth had been senior VP of creative and development. Since joining NBCU in 2011. He has led partnership strategy from brands including Top Chef, The Real Housewives, Today, The Kelly Clarkson Show and WWE.

Fuller and Cutburth report to chief marketing officer Josh Feldman.

Depper was previously VP, digital for syndication studios. She will report to Tracie Wilson, executive VP, syndication studios and E! News. With Depper’s promotion, the company is searching for a new digital strategy lead for its syndication studios.

Wolfschuetz joined NBCU Content Distribution in 2012. She will continue to lead distribution strategy across Canada and the Caribbean and add oversight of relationships with Tubi, Cox Communications and Roku.

Koh will handle DirecTV, YouTube TV/Google, Hulu and Apple. She previously was senor counsel, business and legal affairs, for NBCU Content Distribution.

Wolfschuetz will report to Matt Farina, senior VP, content distribution. Koh will report to Amy Geary, senior VP, content distribution. ■