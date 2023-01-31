NBCUniversal Reorganizes Ad Sales Unit, Launches Small Business Group

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit announced a reorganization of its ad sales unit under Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising sales and partnership.

“Across the board we have in-house experts across every agency, category, and advertising product, positioned to understand the nuances across all industries, technologies, and customers. Our new structure empowers these experts to jump into any meeting, rise to any challenge, and provide even more support and solutions—all for your business,” said Yaccarino in a blog post..

One big change puts ad sales president Mark Marshall in charge of converged teams responsible for selling the company’s linear, digital and streaming inventory. Marshall will also oversee a new unit looking to sell ads to small and mid-sized businesses. The SMB unit will work closely with NBCU's local sales division.

The reorganization follows the departure of Laura Molen, who had been co-president with Marshall. Molen announced plans to leave NBCU late last year.

Last year, NBCU’s ad team dismissed about 40 staffers as part of a larger cost cutting move at NBCUniversal.

Now, the ad sales unit will be adding people to its streaming and data project team under chief operating officer Krishan Bhatia, who has led the development ofr the company’s technology stack and data capabilities.

The ad sales division will also be adding a new content & talent partnership team under CMO Josh Feldman. Feldman oversees commercial innovations, commerce products and strategic initiatives.

In the new structure, Marshall, Bhatia, and Feldman all report to Yaccarino.

Also reporting to Yaccarino are Frank Commerford, who head local sales, Maggy Chan, who leads global sales, Tom Winiarski, in charge of planning, pricing and inventory management, Dan Lovinger, in charge of Olympic sponsorship, Peter Blacker, head of diversity, equity and inclusion Christina Glorioso, point person for training and development, Gina Larussa head of human relations, finance head Randy Culbertson, Jeff Hoeh, legal and Joe Benarroch, communications.

Gloriso will oversee NBCU’s relationship with Salesforce, NBCU’s customer relationship management software and Accenture, which runs its training program. ■