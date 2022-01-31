NBCU Promotes Dan Lovinger To Head Monetization of Olympics

NBCUniversal said that Dan Lovinger had been promoted to president, NBC advertising sales and partnerships.

Lovinger, who had been executive VP, sales and partnerships, NBC Sports Group, will be responsible for stewarding and monetizing all of NBCU’s Olympics and Paralympic business, including advertising sales for all Games through 2032, according to a memo to staff from Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising sales and partnerships at NBCU. Lovinger will also manage NBCU’s partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties group.

In addition to the Olympics, Lovinger had been in charge of selling all of NBC’s sports portfolio, which this year includes the Super Bowl.

Also: NBCU Still Has Some Spots For Sale in Super Bowl

“To capitalize on this enormous opportunity and priority for our company, we’ve decided to create a dedicated leadership role focused on merging our sponsorship and media opportunities to create a truly One Platform experience for our Olympic and Paralympic partners,” Yaccarino said. “In other words, this newly created role is essential for our future—and Dan is the perfect person for the job.”

Lovinger will report to Yaccarino, along with Mark Marshall and Laura Molen, who also have the title president, advertising sales and partnerships.

The rest of NBCU’s sports sales will report to Marshall. ■