NBCU Makes Peacock Streaming Home for Bravo Cable Network

Comcast’s NBCUniversal said that its streaming service Peacock will become the streaming home for its Bravo cable network.

Bravo shows will be available on Peacock‘s premium tier on a next-day basis starting in September.

Peacock also said that it has closed a multiyear deal for all of Lionsgate’s theatrically released films starting in 2022. Peacock and NBCU networks will get the films in what’s known as the Pay 2 window beginning in 2024.

The announcements were part of Peacock’s NewFront presentation Monday.

Peacock added 4 million subscribers in the first quarter with NBCU pumping it up with sports programming including the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Episodes of NBCU series — including those on Bravo — had been available next-day on Hulu, but that programming agreement between Comcast and Peacock ended. While that agreement was in place, Peacock got Bravo episodes on a delayed basis.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” NBCU Television & Streaming chairman, Entertainment Networks Frances Berwick said. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

Some Bravo shows will begin streaming on Peacock the day after they appear on cable starting immediately. Those shows include Watch What Happens Live, Summer House, Below Deck, Top Chef, Kandi and the Gang, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Also, recently completed seasons will be added to the Peacock library of Bravo entire series available to stream, so fans can catch up. Those series include The Real Housewives of Orange County, Million Dollar Listing New York and Vanderpump Rules.

“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

The films Peacock will be adding under its new deal with Lionsgate include John Wick: Chapter 4, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Expendables 4 and Borderlands.

“Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year,” Val Boreland, executive VP, content acquisition, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said. “Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from John Wick to the newly announced Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and we’re excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms.”

“These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform — AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST [free, ad-supported television],” Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said. “This partnership with Peacock shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex media landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.” ■